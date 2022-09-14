Motorcyclist injured after road rage shooting in Glendale; suspect on the loose

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the driver in connection to a road rage shooting that left a motorcyclist in the hospital in Glendale on Tuesday evening. The shooting happened outside a tire shop near 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 5 p.m.

Officers say a sedan driver got confrontational with a motorcyclist and a fight broke out between the two. However, the sedan driver then reportedly pulled out a gun and shot at the motorcyclist before taking off from the scene. The motorcyclist was able to pull over to the side of the road and was taken to the hospital. His injuries are unknown, police say. Police are searching for a white, four-door sedan in connection to the shooting, but have not released information about the make and model.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw officers speaking to witnesses. The motorcycle was parked on the sidewalk and a nearby parking lot was taped off by police. The investigation is ongoing.

