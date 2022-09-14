Feed Arizona Children
Jaime’s Local Love: Wilson MD Aesthetics

At Wilson MD Aesthetics, they tell their patients they are not in the cosmetic industry but rather the confidence industry.(Arizona's Family)
By Jaime Cerreta
Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - At Wilson MD Aesthetics, they tell their patients they are not in the cosmetic industry but rather the confidence industry.

Owner, board-certified OBGYN Deborah Wilson, M.D. started Wilson MD Aesthetics in 2015. She’s been practicing Obstetrics & Gynecology in the Valley for more than 30 years and repeatedly heard her patients’ concerns about cosmetic issues such as belly fat, cellulite, wrinkles, and skin tightening.

This prompted Dr. Wilson to get into the aesthetics business so she could provide her patients with the safest and most effective laser treatments, body contouring, injectables, facial, and wellness treatments by highly trained professionals. As medical aesthetic experts, they do not pressure or over-treat patients and stand by honest and ethical patient care.

Wilson MD Aesthetics

  • PHONE: 480-351-8686
  • ADDRESS: 10250 N. 92nd Street Suite 205 Scottsdale, AZ 85258
  • WEBSITE: www.wilsonmdaesthetics.com
  • SOCIAL MEDIA:
  • Instagram account: @wilsonmdaesthetics

