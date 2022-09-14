Feed Arizona Children
Glendale firefighters attend young boy’s funeral

Check out how firefighters honored this boy who wanted to be a firefighter.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Our first responders are always there to serve and protect. But, they’re also there to support families going through tough times.

It’s what happened recently when a Glendale boy passed away. Check out how firefighters honored this boy who wanted to be a firefighter. Glendale fire crews attended Logan’s funeral as a show of support to his family.

Glendale FD posted: “When a mom reached out to us on Instagram to say thank you for attending her son’s funeral, we couldn’t let the moment go by without acknowledging the unimaginable suffering she and her family have endured.”

Logan’s dream was to become a firefighter one day, and sadly, his life was cut short by cancer. Fire officials wrote that it’s “a disease we know all too well in the fire service. Attending his funeral was the least we could do for a family in pain. As parents, we feel for them and we cannot even imagine what they go through every day. Please help us by surrounding them with words of love and encouragement.”

The compassion and love of the community from the Glendale Fire Department make this Something Good in what is a devastating loss for Logan’s family. Know of someone or an organization doing something good in the community? Nominate them using this form, and don’t forget your photos and video.

