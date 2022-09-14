Large fire extinguished at north Phoenix auto shop, cause under investigation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A large fire at an auto repair shop in north Phoenix is now under control. At one point, smoke had been visible for miles.

The fire broke out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at AZ Master Mechanics, a business near Cave Creek and Bell Roads. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof and quickly upgraded the situation to a first-alarm response, requesting additional crews to help. There was also concern about possible hazardous materials, such as automotive oils, inside the business so firefighters took a defensive posture to fight the fire.

The fire has since been brought under control. Capt. Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Dept. says all auto shop employees safely escaped the building, and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cave Creek Road is closed, northbound and southbound, between Bell and Union Hills. Fire officials ask that drivers avoid the area. Arizona’s Family is gathering additional information. Check back for updates.

Fire control has been achieved. Crews will remain on the scene over the next couple of hours to extinguish all remaining hotspots.



Cave Creek road will remain closed. pic.twitter.com/f9C45CTLPH — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) September 14, 2022

