Large fire extinguished at north Phoenix auto shop, cause under investigation

Scary moments for people who were near Cave Creek and Bell Roads as an auto shop became engulfed in flames, sending a large plume of smoke across north Phoenix
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A large fire at an auto repair shop in north Phoenix is now under control. At one point, smoke had been visible for miles.

The fire broke out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at AZ Master Mechanics, a business near Cave Creek and Bell Roads. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof and quickly upgraded the situation to a first-alarm response, requesting additional crews to help. There was also concern about possible hazardous materials, such as automotive oils, inside the business so firefighters took a defensive posture to fight the fire.

The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday near Cave Creek and Bell roads.
The fire has since been brought under control. Capt. Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Dept. says all auto shop employees safely escaped the building, and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cave Creek Road is closed, northbound and southbound, between Bell and Union Hills. Fire officials ask that drivers avoid the area. Arizona’s Family is gathering additional information. Check back for updates.

