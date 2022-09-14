Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers opens new location at Chase Field

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The restaurant space formerly occupied by Friday’s Front Row at Chase Field has been renovated and rebranded. Now, the new concept Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Downtown at Chase Field is officially open to the public.

Even though the latest Cold Beers & Cheeseburger location opened last week, on Wednesday, Arizona Diamondbacks and CBCB brass took part in a ceremonial first official beer. The Big Unit himself, D-backs legend Randy Johnson, was also in attendance. Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra interviewed Johnson on Good Morning Arizona, which you can watch in the video above.

The MLB Hall of Famer is also the inspiration for an exclusive at the new restaurant: “The Big Unit” burger, with pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayo, greens, onion, grilled tomato, and full-sized grilled cheese for buns.

The ballpark location is on Chase Field’s Diamond Level with a patio suspended above left field. The restaurant is 12,000 square feet with more than 400 seats. It’s located at 401 E. Jefferson St. and is open seven days a week. On game days, you don’t need a ticket to get a table or sit at the bar inside. However, you will need one to watch the game from the terrace overlooking left field. Contact info@coldbeers.com for more info.

If you want to catch a game from the terrace, act fast. Assuming the D-backs don’t make the postseason, their final home game is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25 vs. the San Francisco Giants.

The space had previously been occupied by Friday’s Front Row since the stadium opened in 1998. It shut down early during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In the spring of 2021, the D-backs announced it was permanently closed with plans to renovate.

This is the 13th CBCB location in the metro Phoenix area. For hours and other details about Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Downtown at Chase field, tap or click here.

