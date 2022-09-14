A break from storms and a warmup on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the 70s to start out the day. You may have noticed lower humidity levels as well, as drier air has moved into our state. Today’s high will be around 97 degrees, which is 4 degrees below our average this time of year, 101.

When it comes to storms, we’ll see a break the next few days here in the Valley. Up in the High Country and along the rim, they will see a 20% chance of storms this afternoon and evening.

This upcoming weekend, expect temperatures to warm up to around 101 on Saturday and 102 on Sunday. A ridge of high pressure will warm things up and keep temperatures near our average. It will also keep drier air over the state and keep sunny conditions through Sunday. Next week, we’re watching an area of low pressure move north of us and this could help bring some moisture to Arizona starting on Monday.

