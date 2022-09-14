Feed Arizona Children
3 students arrested after fake bomb threats at Arizona State University in Tempe

The Memorial Union, Hassayampa and Barrett Honors dorms were all evacuated as a precaution.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three students were taken into custody after a bomb scare forced Arizona State University students in Tempe to evacuate their dorms and the campus union earlier this week. On Wednesday, ASU police announced the trio was arrested but their names have not been released. They were booked on a felony charge of disrupting an educational institution and four misdemeanor charges.

On Monday, ASU police received reports of multiple bomb threats made at the Memorial Union and Hassayampa Residence Hall around 10:30 p.m. Shortly afterward, students began receiving alerts on their phones about the threat. The Memorial Union, Hassayampa and Barrett Honors dorms were all evacuated as a precaution. Officers searched the dorms and union and didn’t find any weapons or bombs. Students finally were able to go back to their dorms just after 1:30 a.m.

