Whataburger’s back-to-school program makes stop in Avondale

A popular fast food chain made the trek to the West Valley for Something Good!
(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:19 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some Valley kids are getting a boost in school thanks to one fast food chain that’s doing something good!

Whataburger’s “Feeding Student Success” back-to-school program stopped at the Bob Bove branch in Avondale recently, bringing tons of goodies for the students. About 100 kids were there, and lots of smiles were on the kiddos’ faces.

Whataburger’s outreach campaign includes nearly $200,000 in school supplies and monetary donations for 20 Boys and Girls Club programs in nine states. The program is part of the company’s year-round commitment to helping fight food insecurity and supports boosting education.

