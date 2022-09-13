What is that? Small funnel cloud appears over Joseph City

JOSEPH CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - If you were looking up at the sky in Joseph City today, you may have noticed a twisting, twirling funnel cloud.

Viewer Rachel Berge shared this video with us on Tuesday afternoon, and Arizona’s Family meteorologist Royal Normal says it’s a funnel cloud! Check it out below:

A small funnel cloud was spotted in Joseph City in northern Arizona on Tuesday. It did not touch down. Taken by Rachel Berge.

Cold air funnels form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold. The air mass is very unstable in northern Arizona today. The funnels are most common when the sun is able to heat up the lower levels of the atmosphere, causing convection to bubble up and form showers. Cold air funnels are usually harmless, but on rare occasions they can touch down and cause EF-0 level (winds up to 85 mph) tornado damage.

They are, in a sense, a weak cousin to a tornado. They never grow stronger. A cold air funnel touched down in Apache Junction in November of 1986 and damaged about 60 homes. Most of that damage was fairly minor.

