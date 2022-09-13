Teen boy arrested after Phoenix strip mall shooting leaves 18-year-old dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teen boy is in custody in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead and a woman hurt over the weekend. Officers released an update on Monday, saying the teen will be booked on multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder. His name hasn’t been released since he’s under 18.

The shooting happened at a strip mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road just after 4 p.m. on Saturday. Detectives spoke to witnesses, who say several people began shooting in the strip mall parking lot. Police arrived and found 18-year-old Miguel Rosas shot several times. He died at the scene. Stray bullets also hit a woman inside a nearby business, and she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe Rosas was the main target in the shooting. Three other people were detained by police, but later released. It’s unknown what led up to the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

