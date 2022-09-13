Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Teen boy arrested after Phoenix strip mall shooting leaves 18-year-old dead

A teen boy was arrested and booked on second-degree murder charges in connection to Saturday's...
A teen boy was arrested and booked on second-degree murder charges in connection to Saturday's shooting.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:32 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teen boy is in custody in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead and a woman hurt over the weekend. Officers released an update on Monday, saying the teen will be booked on multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder. His name hasn’t been released since he’s under 18.

The shooting happened at a strip mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road just after 4 p.m. on Saturday. Detectives spoke to witnesses, who say several people began shooting in the strip mall parking lot. Police arrived and found 18-year-old Miguel Rosas shot several times. He died at the scene. Stray bullets also hit a woman inside a nearby business, and she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: One dead, one injured after a shooting in north Phoenix

Police believe Rosas was the main target in the shooting. Three other people were detained by police, but later released. It’s unknown what led up to the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police are investigating after a wedding photographer says someone went through his car that...
Wedding photographer says his car was broken into while using Arizona Biltmore valet service
Every day since Quincy's passing, his sisters, Titeanna Neal and Deanna McCoy, have felt his...
Sisters remember Phoenix man killed during shootout; childhood friends arrested
Clements is accused of kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel...
Man accused of kidnapping, killing Tucson girls facing 1st of 2 trials
More Phoenix seniors on a fixed income are on the brink of homelessness