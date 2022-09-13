Storm chances dwindling in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A few storms are rumbling through the Valley this morning, with isolated rain showers and lightning. The overnight Flood Watch has expired.

Look for temperatures in the 70s this morning to warm to the mid-90s this afternoon, which is a few degrees cooler than normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

After this morning, thunderstorm action should mostly be confined to the higher elevations today. However, there is a slight chance for an isolated storm or two in the Valley later today as well. After today, most of the remaining moisture from what was tropical system Kay will be replaced by drier air moving into our region. This will cut storm chances across the state starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

Storm chances will return starting late Sunday and into early Monday in the Valley. Weather models show our dry, southwesterly flow switching to a more southerly flow by then, and potentially tapping into some tropical moisture. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

