Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Storm chances dwindling in Phoenix

7-Day Forecast for Sept. 13, 2022.
7-Day Forecast for Sept. 13, 2022.(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A few storms are rumbling through the Valley this morning, with isolated rain showers and lightning. The overnight Flood Watch has expired.

Look for temperatures in the 70s this morning to warm to the mid-90s this afternoon, which is a few degrees cooler than normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

After this morning, thunderstorm action should mostly be confined to the higher elevations today. However, there is a slight chance for an isolated storm or two in the Valley later today as well. After today, most of the remaining moisture from what was tropical system Kay will be replaced by drier air moving into our region. This will cut storm chances across the state starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

Storm chances will return starting late Sunday and into early Monday in the Valley. Weather models show our dry, southwesterly flow switching to a more southerly flow by then, and potentially tapping into some tropical moisture. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A flood watch is in effect for northern and eastern Arizona as storms continue to move through...
Flood watch across northern and eastern Arizona as thunderstorms roll through the state
First Alert Weather Day Graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Another chance for storms tonight, possible flooding east of the Valley
More storms on the way to Phoenix
Monsoon storms in south Valley are headed towards metro Phoenix