St. Mary’s Food Bank on track to break record numbers

St. Mary's Food Bank announced the organization is quickly approaching record numbers of families in need.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - St. Mary’s Food Bank announced the organization is quickly approaching record numbers of families in need.

The two main food bank locations, one in Phoenix and the other in Surprise, are seeing an average daily influx of 1,239 families. That number is 6% higher than August’s record totals, with around 70 more families each day. Many of these families are first-time clients and clients who have not visited the bank in over a year. Of the nearly 50,000 families that visited both locations in August, almost 10,000 fell into either of those two categories.

The influx has been so great that it has impacted traffic in the area. St. Mary’s has been forced to send those waiting in lines around the block to prevent traffic on Thomas Road from backing up. The Director of Public Relations for the bank Jerry Brown said, “The bottom line is we are seeing more clients than we did during the COVID outbreak in the spring of 2020, and we have a lot less food available to us through government programs that kept us going during that time.”

Brown also said that the bank is buying more food than ever before, setting the group back financially due to the rising costs of food by inflation. If you’d like to donate your time or food to the bank, click here to learn more.

