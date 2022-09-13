Sisters remember Phoenix man killed during shootout; childhood friends arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix family is grieving after one of their own was gunned down at a Labor Day barbeque. Officers say 31-year-old Quincy McCoy was killed a week ago, with police announcing on Monday that his childhood friends Devon and Deon Bean are the two suspects in the shooting. “I just wish that we could have another dinner with him,” Quincy’s sister Titeanna Neal said.

Every day since Quincy’s passing, his sisters, Titeanna Neal and Deanna McCoy, have felt his absence. “It’s just been rough because a part of us is gone,” Neal said. “We were all we had.”

In a press release detailing the 33-year-old twin brothers’ charges, Phoenix Police say Devon faces second-degree murder, while Deon’s includes tampering with physical evidence.

Police said on Monday that Quincy's childhood friends, Devon and Deon Bean, are the two suspects in the shooting. (Arizona's Family)

Titeanna and Deanna say the three were arguing and alcohol might have played a factor. But they believe any jealousy or animosity went deeper than that. “He probably did have hatred for my brother,” McCoy said. “It’s like the saying goes, keep your enemies closer. And I think that’s what it was.”

Quincy’s sisters say everybody loved him. But not as much as Quincy loved those close to him. “For his family, friends, anybody that he knew, he loved you,” Neal said. “He protected you.”

Quincy had goals of getting his own place and bringing his three-year-old daughter from Wisconsin to Arizona. Unfortunately, he won’t get to do that now. But his sisters are glad these arrests have brought some justice. “A lot of people, when they kill people, they don’t get caught,” Neal said. “And that’s the worst feeling ever. So to know that they’re going to have a punishment for it, I was pretty happy.”

In the meantime, Titeanna and Deanna think wherever Quincy is, he’s proud of them. So they plan on doing what they can to remember their big brother. “In honor of him, I’m going to get some dreadlocks for him,” Neal said. “Because before he died, I told him I was going to get some. And he was super excited.”

Quincy’s family has posted a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses as they look to bring his body from Arizona back to their native Milwaukee, Wisconsin. If you’d like to contribute, you can click on this link.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.