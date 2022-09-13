Say Goodbye to Feeling Muggy!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After some pop-up showers this morning, it’s been a pretty quiet, partly cloudy day across the Valley. About 7% of the Valley rain gauges received an average of .01″ of an inch of rain early this morning. This afternoon, thunderstorms continued to put out some heavy rain across Northern Arizona as the last of the tropical moisture from “Kay” exit the state. A flood watch is still in effect for portions of NW AZ, the Colorado Strip area until Wednesday afternoon. Mostly clear here in the Valley tonight with lows in the upper 70′s. Just a slight chance again for pop-up storms in the upslope locations overnight. Look for the clouds to clear by Wednesday-Thursday with highs right around 100 degrees, below average for this time of year.

NW AZ-Colorado Strip still has a chance for heavy rain thru Wednesday (AZ Family First Alert WX Team)

As we roll deep into the week, look for highs to top out around the 101-102 range as dry air replaces the tropical moisture that we have been dealing with since late last week. It will finally feel less muggy as sunny skies and temps around the century mark dominate the weekend with overnight lows in the high 70′s to lower 80′s. A slight to moderate chance of storms return to the Valley by Monday of next week.

