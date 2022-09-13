Phoenix teacher receives $2,000 grant in nationwide contest to innovate teaching methods

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Voya Financial, a retirement plan company for educators, announced that a special Phoenix teacher has won a grant as part of the 2022 Unsung Heroes awards competition.

Trish Morgan, a math teacher at Phoenix’s Choice Learning Academy, has won a $2,000 grant. Morgan is the only winner out of the state of Arizona, and will now compete among finalists for one of the top three prizes--an additional $5,000, $10,000, or $25,000. For 26 years, the Voya Unsung Heroes program has been awarding grants to U.S. K-12 educators who are using innovative teaching methods and projects to help teach their students. The company has given away more than $5.9 million.

“Educators like Trish greatly influence and shape our nation’s future leaders,” said Angela Harrell, Voya’s chief diversity and corporate responsibility officer and president.

Morgan’s teaching idea, “Biomedical Engineering Academy,” explores how Assistive Technologies, including artificial intelligence, can help shape how people with disabilities can navigate daily tasks. The project offers students instruction in programming electronics and AI technologies in order to explore what’s out there, including wearable tech. According to Morgan, students will work hand-in-hand with real community clients to collaboratively prototype and custom products that can be mass-produced to help others. The goal is for students to explore developing tools to help the visually impaired and those who have difficulty walking, including the development of prosthetics for those with muscular dystrophy.

