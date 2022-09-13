Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

One dead after two cars, motorcycle crash in Goodyear

One person is dead after two cars and a motorcycle crashed in Goodyear early Tuesday morning.
One person is dead after two cars and a motorcycle crashed in Goodyear early Tuesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after two cars and a motorcycle crashed in Goodyear early Tuesday morning.

Goodyear police officers responded to a report of a crash that happened near Pebble Creek Parkway and Interstate 10 around 1:50 a.m. The motorcycle rider, who was identified as 19-year-old Carson Smith, was found unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

TRENDING: In Arizona, worry about access to Colorado River water

One of the drivers, later identified as 40-year-old Christopher Clark, reportedly ran a red light, causing the crash. Officers said they found probable cause during their investigation that Clark was under the influence of drugs. He has been booked on various charges, including vehicular manslaughter, aggravated assault, DUI, DUI Drugs and Reckless Driving.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The shooting happened near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road on Sunday night.
Report: Gunman involved in shootout with police had been affected by recent events
Laveen high school placed on lockdown due to suspicious backpack
Two people are dead after a plane crashed in a remote area north of Seligman.
2 found dead after plane crashes in Coconino County
The lockdown at Betty H. Fairfax High School was lifted just before 4:30 p.m.
Laveen high school lockdown lifted after reports of armed person, suspicious backpack