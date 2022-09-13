One dead after two cars, motorcycle crash in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after two cars and a motorcycle crashed in Goodyear early Tuesday morning.

Goodyear police officers responded to a report of a crash that happened near Pebble Creek Parkway and Interstate 10 around 1:50 a.m. The motorcycle rider, who was identified as 19-year-old Carson Smith, was found unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

One of the drivers, later identified as 40-year-old Christopher Clark, reportedly ran a red light, causing the crash. Officers said they found probable cause during their investigation that Clark was under the influence of drugs. He has been booked on various charges, including vehicular manslaughter, aggravated assault, DUI, DUI Drugs and Reckless Driving.

