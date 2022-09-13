Suns owner Robert Sarver suspended 1 year, fined $10 million following workplace misconduct investigation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns owner for one year from both the Suns and Mercury organizations following an investigation into workplace misconduct. He’s also been fined $10 million.

The findings of the league’s report, published Tuesday, came nearly a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate allegations that Sarver had a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents over his nearly two-decade tenure overseeing the franchise. The allegations were reported by ESPN, which said it talked to dozens of current and former team employees for its story, including some who detailed inappropriate behavior by Sarver. He originally denied or disputed most of the allegations through his legal team.

According to a statement released Tuesday by the NBA, its investigation found that Sarver repeated the N-word when recounting what others said on at least five occasions during his tenure with the organization. The report also says Sarver “engaged in instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees” including making inappropriate comments about the appearance of women who work there. The 43-page report contained even more detail. Highlights include:

While it is difficult to identify with precision what motivated Sarver’s workplace behavior described in this report, certain patterns emerged from witness accounts: Sarver often acted aggressively in an apparent effort to provoke a reaction from his targets; Sarver’s sense of humor was sophomoric and inappropriate for the workplace; and Sarver behaved as though workplace norms and policies did not apply to him. Witnesses observed that Sarver “lacked a filter” and “thrive[d] off” saying and doing things to make others uncomfortable. In light of these accounts and the totality of the evidence reviewed by investigators, the investigation makes no finding that Sarver’s conduct was motivated by racial or gender-based animus.

Since the investigation began, the report says that 320 people have been interviewed, made up of 202 current employees, including senior team executives, 100 former employees, 12 Suns minority owners and Sarver. Follow-up interviews were conducted with some witnesses. Investigators also reviewed over 80,000 pages of email, text messages and other documents.

As part of the suspension, Sarver cannot be present at any NBA or WNBA event or activity, including facilities. He’s also not allowed to represent the Suns or Mercury in any public or private capacity. In addition to the fine, Sarver also has to complete a training program focusing on respect and appropriate workplace conduct.

While Sarver reportedly cooperated with the process, sources told NBA insiders at ESPN that he didn’t believe he deserved the one-year suspension and fine.

While the NBA says Robert Sarver "cooperated fully with the investigative process," sources tell @Baxter and me that the Suns owner was unaccepting of idea he deserved a one-year suspension and $10M fine for his behavior. The punitive part of process became largely acrimonious. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 13, 2022

Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Phoenix Suns for comment, but so far has not heard back. See the statement from the NBA below:

The NBA today issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/jjlBK771PT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) September 13, 2022

The league said it would donate the $10 million “to organizations that are committed to addressing race and gender-based issues in and outside the workplace.” The full NBA report is 43 pages:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

