Multiple bomb threats prompt late-night evacuations at ASU

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a late night for hundreds of students at Memorial Union and Hassayampa residence halls at Arizona State University Monday night.

According to ASU police, officers responded to multiple bomb threats made on campus around 11 p.m., prompting authorities to evacuate both areas, including the Barretts residence hall. Students were asked to go to the Sun Devil Fitness Center as officers worked to investigate the threats. Ultimately, authorities on the scene told Arizona’s Family that no suspicious or explosive items were found, and all campus activity returned to normal around 1:30 a.m.

Apache Boulevard was closed between Rural and McAllister for a portion of the night. No other information has been released. ASU Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.