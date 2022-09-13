Feed Arizona Children
Multiple bomb threats prompt late-night evacuations at ASU

Three buildings at ASU were evacuated late Monday night.
By Peter Valencia
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a late night for hundreds of students at Memorial Union and Hassayampa residence halls at Arizona State University Monday night.

According to ASU police, officers responded to multiple bomb threats made on campus around 11 p.m., prompting authorities to evacuate both areas, including the Barretts residence hall. Students were asked to go to the Sun Devil Fitness Center as officers worked to investigate the threats. Ultimately, authorities on the scene told Arizona’s Family that no suspicious or explosive items were found, and all campus activity returned to normal around 1:30 a.m.

Apache Boulevard was closed between Rural and McAllister for a portion of the night. No other information has been released. ASU Police are still investigating.

