Laveen high school lockdown lifted after reports of armed person, suspicious backpack

LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The lockdown has been lifted and one person is detained after reports of an armed person and suspicious backpack at a Laveen high school Tuesday afternoon. Phoenix police evacuated all students and staff at Betty H. Fairfax High School near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. Police say all students are safe. Students are being asked to leave through the front of the school and parents will be able to pick up their kids.

Phoenix police received a tip about a person with a gun who may have been seen on campus, but no gun was found. Police say the reports of a suspicious backpack were incorrect and nothing was found.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the school and saw officers patrolling the campus. Students started walking out of the school as officers escorted them out just before 4:30 p.m. A group of parents were huddled together behind police tape waiting for their kids.

No information has been released about the person detained. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: Attention Fairfax Families: The lockdown has been lifted. All students are safe. We will follow a structured release plan and exit through the front of school. This is where student pickup will take place. Thank you for your patience and continued trust. https://t.co/gzqEp01eRT — PXU (@PhoenixUnion) September 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.