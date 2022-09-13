Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Laveen high school lockdown lifted after reports of armed person, suspicious backpack

Officers are searching the school and no weapon has been found.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The lockdown has been lifted and one person is detained after reports of an armed person and suspicious backpack at a Laveen high school Tuesday afternoon. Phoenix police evacuated all students and staff at Betty H. Fairfax High School near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. Police say all students are safe. Students are being asked to leave through the front of the school and parents will be able to pick up their kids.

Phoenix police received a tip about a person with a gun who may have been seen on campus, but no gun was found. Police say the reports of a suspicious backpack were incorrect and nothing was found.

TRENDING: Suns owner Robert Sarver suspended 1 year, fined $10 million following workplace misconduct investigation

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the school and saw officers patrolling the campus. Students started walking out of the school as officers escorted them out just before 4:30 p.m. A group of parents were huddled together behind police tape waiting for their kids.

No information has been released about the person detained. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The shooting happened near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road on Sunday night.
Report: Gunman involved in shootout with police had been affected by recent events
Laveen high school placed on lockdown due to suspicious backpack
One person is dead after two cars and a motorcycle crashed in Goodyear early Tuesday morning.
One dead after two cars, motorcycle crash in Goodyear
Two people are dead after a plane crashed in a remote area north of Seligman.
2 found dead after plane crashes in Coconino County