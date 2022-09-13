Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Human skull found in Golden Valley wash, deputies say

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:41 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies found a human skull in Golden Valley on Monday.

TRENDING: Suns owner Robert Sarver suspended 1 year, fined $10 million

Deputies say they were called out after someone reported seeing it alongside Ligurta Rd near a wash around 4 p.m. that day. When detectives showed up, they confirmed that it was a human skull and learned it had been washed up during recent flooding. No other information has been released but authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Whataburger does Something Good for the West Valley
Spend a little getaway inside some domes in the Arizona desert
File photo of Robert Sarver.
Suns owner Robert Sarver suspended 1 year, fined $10 million following workplace misconduct investigation
Two people were seriously hurt Tuesday morning in a crash at a Chandler intersection.
Crash leaves 2 people seriously hurt in Chandler