Human skull found in Golden Valley wash, deputies say

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies found a human skull in Golden Valley on Monday.

Deputies say they were called out after someone reported seeing it alongside Ligurta Rd near a wash around 4 p.m. that day. When detectives showed up, they confirmed that it was a human skull and learned it had been washed up during recent flooding. No other information has been released but authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

