Greenfield police cruiser issued ticket after being found parked in handicap spot

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after photos are posted to social media that showed a Greenfield police car parked in a handicap parking space.

In downtown Greenfield, motorists have access to hundreds of spots along Main Street. However, for those who are handicapped, finding a spot can be a challenge. That’s why when Diana Nunez of Greenfield saw a police car in a handicap space, she took the internet for justice.

“They’re police officers, so as police officers or politicians or anybody that hold a position like that, they’re to be held to a higher standard,” Nunez explained.

Nunez added that with few parking options along Main Street for drivers with disabilities, the officers did more than make an honest mistake.

“There are people out here that need that spot. My daughter fell from the Greenfield Cinemas and lost nerves in the bottom of her foot. That walk from a different spot will hurt her a lot,” Nunez added.

Western Mass News is getting answers. We’ve learned the Greenfield Police Department did take action and issued a $200 dollar and a statement that said, in part:

“This was not an authorized use due to the duties of the officer, and the officer immediately notified the Deputy Chief...”

“…The chief of police ordered a violation to be issued to the vehicle that was in the space, as would be done had it been a civilian vehicle with the same violation. "

A parking ticket was issued after a Greenfield Police cruiser was found in a handicapped spot. (Western Mass News)

Nunez argued the fine is just a slap on the wrist.

“$200 just so you can throw it away? You can’t put a price tag on that,” Nunez noted.

The Greenfield Police Department statement went on to say:

“As the Chief of Police also feels this should not be paid out of tax payer funds, Chief Haigh has made a donation in the form of a check from his personal account to the Green River House, who is a local community organization whose focus is assisting those in the community with ADA needs.”

Western Mass News also reached out to the Greenfield mayor’s office for comment. We have not yet received a response.

Greenfield Police added that the officer’s involvement is being handled as a personnel matter.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.