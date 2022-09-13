Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Goat named Billy ‘in custody’ for property damage, peeing on Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy

The goat named Billy was being a little rowdy, according to the sheriff’s office, damaging a...
The goat named Billy was being a little rowdy, according to the sheriff’s office, damaging a garage door and an electrical cord.(Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Here’s something you don’t see every day. A few days ago, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Tonopah where a goat was reportedly terrorizing people who lived there.

The goat named Billy was being a little rowdy, according to the sheriff’s office, damaging a garage door and an electrical cord. He even chased someone around a car.

TRENDING: Suns owner Robert Sarver suspended 1 year, fined $10 million following workplace misconduct investigation

Deputies were able to get Billy under control, that is, until he peed on one of them. The next day, the goat was turned over to Maricopa County livestock control.

Billy is facing charges including trespassing, assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct. Or at least he would be … if he weren’t a goat. We’re also told Billy is having trouble retaining an attorney. He’s just always butting heads.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Mary’s Food Bank announced the organization is quickly approaching record numbers of...
St. Mary’s Food Bank on track to break record numbers
Arizona’s dove hunting season will end at legal sunset on Thursday.
15-day Arizona dove hunting season ending this week
A ticket was issued against a Greenfield police cruiser after being seen parking in a downtown...
Greenfield police cruiser issued ticket after being found parked in handicap spot
Any lower cost negotiated won’t take effect until 2026 which is four years from now.
The Inflation Reduction Act and how it relates to medication costs