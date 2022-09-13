Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Crash leaves 2 people seriously hurt in Chandler

The crash happened Tuesday morning.
The crash happened Tuesday morning.(File image: Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have serious injuries following a crash Tuesday morning in Chandler.

The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. at Chandler Boulevard and Cooper Road. Fire crews say two people have been rushed to an area hospital.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area, as the westbound lanes of Chandler Blvd. are currently blocked. Use Ray or Pecos roads.

Click/tap here for live First Alert Traffic updates

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Scottsdale city leaders work to deal with extreme heat
File photo of a technician working on an air conditioning unit.
Maricopa County offers emergency funds to cover emergency home repairs, including A/C
Maricopa County offers emergency fund for A/C repair
Scattered storms around metro Phoenix