Crash leaves 2 people seriously hurt in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have serious injuries following a crash Tuesday morning in Chandler.

The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. at Chandler Boulevard and Cooper Road. Fire crews say two people have been rushed to an area hospital.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area, as the westbound lanes of Chandler Blvd. are currently blocked. Use Ray or Pecos roads.

