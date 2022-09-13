April’s Arizona Bucket List: Desert Domes

WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new glamping spot in Northern Arizona is quickly growing in popularity. Clear Sky Resorts is located just north of Williams and about 20 minutes south of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Guests stay in one of 45 themed domes. Themes include the Grand Canyon, Hello Kitty, the 80s (complete with a Pac-Man arcade machine), and a secret agent room. There’s also a brand new all-glass dome. All the domes are air-conditioned and include a full shower and restroom.

“It’s one of my favorite things to see is when parents are surprising their kids and they walk in and their kids go nuts,” says manager Tazie Hobbs.

Each dome also has its own telescope and a skylight that opens with the push of a button

Visitors also love the family activities at the resort.

“You can stay in a place that’s totally unique that you can’t get anywhere else around here,” said tourist Catherine Foley. “I think the way it’s done so well for kids--- there’s so many activities. Hopefully we’ll get a clear night tonight and we’ll be able to see the stars,” she added. “It’s near the Grand Canyon so we’re going to go there for sunset. It’s a bucket list place to stay.”

The resort has a welcome dome with coffee and a bar, plus a food truck with breakfast and dinner available. At night, guests are treated to s’mores around the campfire under the stars.

Room rates range from $295-$550 and sleep for two to seven people. There’s an on-site food truck for breakfast and dinner, plus live music at night and a campfire with s’mores. For more information, click or tap here.

