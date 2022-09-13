45 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

Arizona’s Family is showcasing 45 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:36 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 45 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made training classes fully digital so new inquirers who would like to become licensed or certified will be able to take the courses they need. For questions about becoming licensed or certified, please call 1-877-KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633).

Abigail

Abigail is a sweet and helpful child who loves being creative and enjoys arts and crafts. She...
Abigail is a sweet and helpful child who loves being creative and enjoys arts and crafts. She loves being outdoors and would love to visit the beach in the future. Her dream is to become a veterinarian and work with large animals. Get to know Abigail and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Ahnaleigh

Ahnaleigh is a helpful and funny young lady. Her favorite subjects in school are math, reading...
Ahnaleigh is a helpful and funny young lady. Her favorite subjects in school are math, reading and she looks forward to going to college. Ahnaleigh is athletic and plays a wide variety of sports that include volleyball, basketball, skating and gymnastics. She loves animals, wants to become fluent in Spanish and loves to color and read books. Get to know Ahnaleigh and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Alexis D.

Alexis is kid that loves singing songs by his favorite band Maroon 5. He loves to make people...
Alexis is kid that loves singing songs by his favorite band Maroon 5. He loves to make people laugh and being goofy with his friends. In his free time, he enjoys being outdoors shopping and swimming. Get to know Alexis and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Angel V.

Angel is an incredibly fun and outgoing young lady who has a passion for fashion, makeup and...
Angel is an incredibly fun and outgoing young lady who has a passion for fashion, makeup and wants to attend Cosmetology school. When she has free time loves playing basketball, soccer or card games with her friends. Angel makes friends easily and enjoys meeting new people and loves to volunteer to help others. Get to know Angel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Anthony K.

Anthony enjoys playing video games and sports, especially soccer and football because he says,...
Anthony enjoys playing video games and sports, especially soccer and football because he says, “no pain, no gain!” Anthony is into music - he loves rap, country and “love music,” which Anthony says may help him on a date one day! Anthony is very interested in learning more about his German culture. Get to know Anthony and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Brian H.

Brian is an insightful and active young man who loves the outdoors, writing and doing crafts....
Brian is an insightful and active young man who loves the outdoors, writing and doing crafts. He also loves to serve – at his local church and at the senior center – and cares deeply for others. He hopes to find a forever family with siblings and dogs! Get to know Brian and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Carlos J.

Carlos is a fun kid who loves to be outside, especially to jump on the trampoline or sit in the...
Carlos is a fun kid who loves to be outside, especially to jump on the trampoline or sit in the sandbox. He also enjoys the great mystery of outer space and can be found star gazing at the end of the day. Carlos enjoys helping with chores and really prides himself on being neat and tidy. Get to know Carlos and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Cristos

Cristos s is a very active and friendly child, who finds excitement and interest in playing...
Cristos s is a very active and friendly child, who finds excitement and interest in playing outside, playing with Lego blocks, riding his bike and playing basketball. In school Cristos loves science and when he grows up, he wants to be a scientist. He is a selfless child who loves to share and building friendships. Get to know Cristos and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

David R.

David is a kind and caring boy who loves skateboarding, video games, sports and hanging out...
David is a kind and caring boy who loves skateboarding, video games, sports and hanging out with friends. He’s a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and will never turn down a visit to the Golden Corral. In school, he excels in biology, math and technology classes. Get to know David and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

De’Juan

De’Juan is a sociable, active and funny kid who likes to play card games, video games and...
De’Juan is a sociable, active and funny kid who likes to play card games, video games and sports – especially basketball and football. A smart boy who enjoys learning new things, De’Juan loves the Seattle Seahawks, sub sandwiches and Subway. De’Juan dreams of a career as a famous rapper! Get to know De’Juan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Eden, Phoenix, May, and Meadow

Eden, Phoenix, May, and Meadow are four loving and outgoing siblings that love playing with...
Eden, Phoenix, May, and Meadow are four loving and outgoing siblings that love playing with their friends and learning in school. Eden enjoys reading, running, and wants to learn more about electronic coding and make it a career. Phoenix, who’s favorite hobbies are basketball, reading and playing video games is very determined and accomplishes anything he puts his mind to. May’s favorite subject in school is science and loves drawing, singing and dancing in her free time. Meadow love her siblings and enjoys watching tv, trying new foods and playing volleyball. Get to know Eden, Phoenix, May, Meadow and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Elijah

A thoughtful and affectionate boy, Elijah is a good friend who likes to make people laugh. He...
A thoughtful and affectionate boy, Elijah is a good friend who likes to make people laugh. He enjoys school and loves a good challenge, which is why math and science are his favorite subject. Elijah would love a forever family who will love and cherish him and allow him to stay close to his Native American heritage. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Emily S.

Emily is a fun, charming and outgoing girl. Emily is a homebody and loves movie nights and...
Emily is a fun, charming and outgoing girl. Emily is a homebody and loves movie nights and playing games, but when it’s hot outside she loves swimming and going to a park. She enjoys being social and love shopping, eating lunch and ice cream parties with her friends. Get to know Emily and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Esdras

Esdras is an outgoing kid that brings joy to everyone who knows him. He loves art, movies,...
Esdras is an outgoing kid that brings joy to everyone who knows him. He loves art, movies, playing on his tablet. Esdras loves all animals, especially dogs, and enjoys playing outside. Get to know Esdras and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Faizon

Faizon is a creative, imaginative, and outgoing kid. He enjoys understanding how things work...
Faizon is a creative, imaginative, and outgoing kid. He enjoys understanding how things work and wants to become an inventor or an engineer when he gets older. Faizon enjoys outdoors and nature and his favorite activity is fishing but also enjoys boy scouts, karate, skateboarding, football and taking guitar lessons. Get to know Faizon and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Frankie

Frankie is a clever, humorous, introspective and laid-back kid who likes going to school to see...
Frankie is a clever, humorous, introspective and laid-back kid who likes going to school to see his friends. When it’s hot outside, you can often find Frankie relaxing in the swimming pool listening to his favorite musician, Little Logan. He is a huge fan of basketball and loves Mexican food, especially Ceviche. Get to know Frankie and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Gabriel M.

Gabriel is a sweet, polite, and easygoing young man who loves to play basketball and cheer on...
Gabriel is a sweet, polite, and easygoing young man who loves to play basketball and cheer on the Phoenix Suns. He likes school – especially math – and loves to draw, swim, listen to music and go to the movies. He’ll never say no to pepperoni pizza or Burger King! Get to know Gabriel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Haley

Haley is a respectful, caring and wonderful young lady who really cares about others. Haley's...
Haley is a respectful, caring and wonderful young lady who really cares about others. Haley's ideal day would be spending time with family and friends at the pool with an ice cream cone or cold slushy on a hot summer day. She would like to be a pediatrician and a foster parent when she grows up. Get to know Haley and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Hero and Tauke

Hero and Tauke are two sweet and affectionate brothers who love playing outside and riding...
Hero and Tauke are two sweet and affectionate brothers who love playing outside and riding their bikes. A talkative boy, Hero loves cars, blocks, Legos and dinosaurs. Tauke enjoys watching Paw Patrol and loves eating French fries, fruit and yogurt – and he can’t get enough Mickey Mouse! Get to know Hero, Tauke and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Jason and Brian

Jason and Brian are identical twins, but Jason likes to point out he is older by two minutes....
Jason and Brian are identical twins, but Jason likes to point out he is older by two minutes. They are both bright, inquisitive boys who like to joke and laugh. One’s a little more country and the other’s a little more rock ‘n’ roll! Get to know Jason, Brian and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Jayden F.

Jayden loves the Avengers – especially Captain America – and doing arts and crafts at school....
Jayden loves the Avengers – especially Captain America – and doing arts and crafts at school. If he had to choose a favorite food, it would be spaghetti, though wings – especially from Buffalo Wild Wings – are a close second. As for his favorite animal, that’s an easy one: Chihuahuas all the way! Get to know Jayden and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Jayden H.

Jayden will be the world’s greatest movie director when he grows up! He is a highly creative...
Jayden will be the world’s greatest movie director when he grows up! He is a highly creative boy who loves being outside and playing video games. He is tender-hearted, respectful and outgoing – and he’s never afraid to show off his smile. Get to know Jayden and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Jessica and Tony

Jessica and Tony are fun-loving siblings who love hanging out together! Jessica is a loving and...
Jessica and Tony are fun-loving siblings who love hanging out together! Jessica is a loving and nurturing girl who loves animals, games, puzzles and air hockey. She’s also a fast-learner who enjoys school – especially math. Big brother Tony loves math, too, along with P.E. and lunch! An excellent basketball player, he also enjoys baking – and eating – cakes, brownies and cookies. Get to know Jessica, Tony and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Johnny G.

Johnny is an active boy who loves playing basketball, football and cheering on the Golden State...
Johnny is an active boy who loves playing basketball, football and cheering on the Golden State Warriors. His likes all types of food, but his all-time favorite is Chinese. He is a strong math student, but his dream is to play in the NBA when he grows up. Get to know Johnny and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Joshua B.

Joshua is an expressive, tender-hearted boy who loves school, listening to music and playing...
Joshua is an expressive, tender-hearted boy who loves school, listening to music and playing basketball and football. He would like to try a few after-school activities like boxing and karate. He dreams of going to NYC to see the Statue of Liberty, and he’ll never say no to a veggie burrito from Chipotle. Get to know Joshua and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

LaShawna

LaShawna is a fun loving and smart young lady. She’s enrolled in honors classes, and her...
LaShawna is a fun loving and smart young lady. She’s enrolled in honors classes, and her favorite subject is English because she loves writing poetry and songs with her friends. LaShawna’s favorite movie is Aquaman and favorite food is Chinese food, especially orange chicken. Get to know LaShawna and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Lee

Lee loves fishing, biking and being in the sun. He dreams of finding a family who enjoys the...
Lee loves fishing, biking and being in the sun. He dreams of finding a family who enjoys the outdoors as much as he does. Lee’s enthusiasm for all things scales and tails doesn’t stop with fishing. He is fascinated with all animals – but he’s especially interested in reptiles. This sweet and respectful boy has a knack for telling jokes and loves to make others smile. Get to know Lee and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Mathew T.

Mathew is an active, friendly and outgoing boy who loves to be outside and play games. His...
Mathew is an active, friendly and outgoing boy who loves to be outside and play games. His favorite games are Beyblades, Minecraft and Lego Ninjago and his favorite television shows are Batman and The Flash. Mathew loves animals and likes to donate money to help animals in shelters, and one day would like to have pets of his own. Get to know Mathew and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Nathan, Gilberto, and Daisy

Nathan, Gilberto and Daisy are happy siblings who can’t wait to find their forever family! Big...
Nathan, Gilberto and Daisy are happy siblings who can’t wait to find their forever family! Big brother Nathan has a big heart – especially for his younger siblings – and enjoys sports, drawing and spending time with friends. Gilberto loves to spend time outdoors, enjoys trying new foods and enjoys hands-on experiences. Daisy is a happy girl who loves games, sports, art projects and school. Get to know these siblings and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Nevaeh D.

Nevaeh is an active girl who loves sports – especially football – and is known for her great...
Nevaeh is an active girl who loves sports – especially football – and is known for her great sense of humor! She does well in school and enjoys drawing, reading and listening to music. Get to know Nevaeh and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Owen E.

Owen is a clever and humorous kid who enjoys doing fun activities such as watching TV or...
Owen is a clever and humorous kid who enjoys doing fun activities such as watching TV or playing video games. He also loves being outside riding his bike or playing sports with his friends. When he grows up he’d love to be a professional video gamer or wants to be in the Army or SWAT. Get to know Owen and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Parker

Parker is a sharp young man who keeps up on current events and wants to change the world....
Parker is a sharp young man who keeps up on current events and wants to change the world. Parker loves working with his hands and staying active with outdoor sports, Jiu Jitsu and boxing. In his down time, he likes playing on his computer, listening to music and eating his favorite food – hot wings. Get to know Parker and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Reyes

Reyes is energetic and always has a smile on his face that lights up the room. He is very...
Reyes is energetic and always has a smile on his face that lights up the room. He is very social and loves adventure and can find fun in every activity. He likes to play outside, play games on his tablet and read books. He also adores animals, especially puppies. Get to know Reyes and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Royalette

Royalette is a strong willed and happy girl. She will respond positively to people she knows...
Royalette is a strong willed and happy girl. She will respond positively to people she knows well and enjoys one on one attention. Royalette loves music and will sing along to her favorite songs. She also enjoys floating or walking in the pool and laughing.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Samuel

Samuel is a fun, imaginative and spunky boy who has the best facial expressions. He loves...
Samuel is a fun, imaginative and spunky boy who has the best facial expressions. He loves making slime and taking electronics apart to see how they work. Samuel will eat anything – except enchiladas – and dreams of becoming a firefighter! Get to know Samuel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Sayuri C.

Sayuri is a sweet, loving and adorable girl. She loves listening to children’s music and...
Sayuri is a sweet, loving and adorable girl. She loves listening to children’s music and television shows and enjoys spending time outdoors. Her favorite things are to be spoken and read to. Get to know Sayuri and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Zoie

Zoie is a sassy and fun girly-girl who loves the Disney Channel and all things Halloween! She...
Zoie is a sassy and fun girly-girl who loves the Disney Channel and all things Halloween! She especially loves dressing up as a witch and trick-or-treating – especially when chocolate is involved. She also enjoys having her picture taken and getting her hair and nails done. Get to know Zoie and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

