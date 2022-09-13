2 found dead after plane crashes in Coconino County

SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people were found dead after a plane crashed north of Seligman this morning.

Around 11 a.m., Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration that a plane went missing somewhere near Seligman. The FAA said it had reportedly gone off the radar in a remote area north of the town. Due to the area’s inaccessibility and the weather, the Arizona’s DPS Air Rescue Helicopter from Kingman was asked to help with the search.

The downed plane was found around 1:30 p.m., and DPS confirmed that two people were dead from the crash. What led up to the crash and the victims’ identities have not been revealed yet. Coconino County deputies, Medical Examiner’s Officer, and the National Transportation Safety Board are involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to reach out to the Coconino Sheriff’s Office at (928) 774-4523.

