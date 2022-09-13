Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

2 deaths, 81 new cases of COVID-19 within Navajo Nation communities

On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, Navajo Epidemiology Center, and Navajo Area Indian...
On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, Navajo Epidemiology Center, and Navajo Area Indian Health Service said that the total number of deaths is now 1,893.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDOW ROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people have died and 81 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed among the 33 different Navajo Nation communities.

On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, Navajo Epidemiology Center, and Navajo Area Indian Health Service said that the total number of deaths is now 1,893. More than 590,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The NDPH has already issued a health advisory notice that impacts the 33 communities which have an “uncontrolled spread of COVID-19″:

  • Bread Springs
  • Cameron
  • Chichiltah
  • Chinle
  • Churchrock
  • Coyote Canyon
  • Fort Defiance
  • Ganado
  • Houck
  • Indian Wells
  • Iyanbito
  • Kayenta
  • Low Mountain
  • Lukachukai
  • Lupton
  • Manuelito
  • Many Farms
  • Mexican Springs
  • Nahatadziil
  • Naschitti
  • Newcomb
  • Pinon
  • Red Lake
  • Rock Springs
  • Round Rock
  • Shiprock
  • Shonto
  • St. Michaels
  • Tachee/Blue Gap
  • Teecnospos
  • Tohatchi
  • Tuba City
  • Upper Fruitland
TRENDING: Multiple bomb threats prompt late-night evacuations at ASU

“If you’ve attended a large gathering or have spent time with individuals outside your immediate household, it’s important to begin closely monitoring your overall health for COVID-19 symptoms,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. “If you begin to feel ill, you should test and isolate yourself from others to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Overall, continue to wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.”

“During the pandemic, anxiety and depression increased worldwide so it is important to comfort, guide, and pray for one another. Supporting each other can help us heal and recover,” said Vice President Myron Lizer. Anyone looking for Navajo Department of Health’s resources, including vaccine appointments, click here. For COVID-19-related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona’s dove hunting season will end at legal sunset on Thursday.
15-day Arizona dove hunting season ending this week
A ticket was issued against a Greenfield police cruiser after being seen parking in a downtown...
Greenfield police cruiser issued ticket after being found parked in handicap spot
Any lower cost negotiated won’t take effect until 2026 which is four years from now.
The Inflation Reduction Act and how it relates to medication costs
Morgan is the only winner out of the state of Arizona, and will now compete among finalists for...
Phoenix teacher receives $2,000 grant in nationwide contest to innovate teaching methods
General Motors acquired a San Francisco-based autonomous vehicle start-up, and is putting to...
GM’s ‘Cruise’ robotaxi is coming to Phoenix before the end of the year