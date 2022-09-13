2 deaths, 81 new cases of COVID-19 within Navajo Nation communities

WINDOW ROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people have died and 81 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed among the 33 different Navajo Nation communities.

On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, Navajo Epidemiology Center, and Navajo Area Indian Health Service said that the total number of deaths is now 1,893. More than 590,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The NDPH has already issued a health advisory notice that impacts the 33 communities which have an “uncontrolled spread of COVID-19″:

Bread Springs

Cameron

Chichiltah

Chinle

Churchrock

Coyote Canyon

Fort Defiance

Ganado

Houck

Indian Wells

Iyanbito

Kayenta

Low Mountain

Lukachukai

Lupton

Manuelito

Many Farms

Mexican Springs

Nahatadziil

Naschitti

Newcomb

Pinon

Red Lake

Rock Springs

Round Rock

Shiprock

Shonto

St. Michaels

Tachee/Blue Gap

Teecnospos

Tohatchi

Tuba City

Upper Fruitland

“If you’ve attended a large gathering or have spent time with individuals outside your immediate household, it’s important to begin closely monitoring your overall health for COVID-19 symptoms,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. “If you begin to feel ill, you should test and isolate yourself from others to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Overall, continue to wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.”

“During the pandemic, anxiety and depression increased worldwide so it is important to comfort, guide, and pray for one another. Supporting each other can help us heal and recover,” said Vice President Myron Lizer. Anyone looking for Navajo Department of Health’s resources, including vaccine appointments, click here. For COVID-19-related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

