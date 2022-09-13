15-day Arizona dove hunting season ending this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s brief dove hunting season that began on Sept. 1 is ending later this week, at legal sunset on Thursday.

For hunters looking to take advantage of what time is left, Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking you to review the 2022-2023 Arizona Dove and Band-tailed Pigeon Regulations” brochure. All hunters age 18 and older must have a valid Arizona hunting license and migratory bird stamp when in the field. The combination of hunt and fish licenses will be valid for 365 days, costing $57 for residents for the license itself and $5 for the stamp. To buy a license, click here for a comprehensive list.

Youth hunters ages 10 to 17 only need a youth combination hunt and fish license for $5. Those under 10 do not need a hunting license when accompanied by a licensed adult. There can only be two children per adult in the hunting party.

Dove hunters play an important role in conservation. Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program funds are made up of excise taxes collected on the sale of hunting and fishing equipment, including 11% on ammunition. These funds benefit Arizona’s habitat improvements, construction and maintenance of shooting ranges, boating access facilities, and more.

