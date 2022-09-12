Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Traffic restricted along section of I-10 in East Valley

Crews are replacing temporary wooden formwork on the new 48th Street bridge at I-10.
Crews are replacing temporary wooden formwork on the new 48th Street bridge at I-10.(Courtesy: ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:44 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If your morning commute involves Interstate 10 in the East Valley, you might need to consider an alternate route. ADOT says westbound I-10 has been narrowed to two lanes Monday morning between U.S. 60 and 48th Street, which includes the closure of the US 60 to westbound I-10 HOV lane.

The reason at first was so Interstate Broadway Curve Improvement Project crews could inspect the new 48th Street bridge following last night’s storms. ADOT says the bridge was not impacted by the storms, but crews are now replacing temporary wooden formwork on the new bridge.

RELATED: Power restored for thousands after storms caused massive outages in metro Phoenix

According to ADOT, there’s no estimated time for I-10 to fully reopen, but drivers should expect delays throughout the morning. Check back for updates.

More storms could impact the area Monday, including the East Valley. Check out the latest forecast by tapping or clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Most Arizona students failed state assessment tests in English and math
Chandler police cracking down on road safety
Over 15,000 people are without power after storms hit the Valley Sunday night.
Power restored for thousands after storms caused massive outages in metro Phoenix
School testing file
Majority of Arizona students fail recent statewide tests