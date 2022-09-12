Traffic restricted along section of I-10 in East Valley

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If your morning commute involves Interstate 10 in the East Valley, you might need to consider an alternate route. ADOT says westbound I-10 has been narrowed to two lanes Monday morning between U.S. 60 and 48th Street, which includes the closure of the US 60 to westbound I-10 HOV lane.

The reason at first was so Interstate Broadway Curve Improvement Project crews could inspect the new 48th Street bridge following last night’s storms. ADOT says the bridge was not impacted by the storms, but crews are now replacing temporary wooden formwork on the new bridge.

According to ADOT, there’s no estimated time for I-10 to fully reopen, but drivers should expect delays throughout the morning. Check back for updates.

UPDATE: WB I-10 is restricted between US 60 and 48th S., and the WB US 60 to WB I-10 HOV ramp is closed, while crews replace temporary wooden formwork on the new bridge at 48th St. The bridge itself was NOT impacted by the storm. Expect delays throughout the morning commute. pic.twitter.com/arwKHrt1uE — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 12, 2022

More storms could impact the area Monday, including the East Valley. Check out the latest forecast by tapping or clicking here.

