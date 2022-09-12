Surprise police arrest 11-year-old student after he threatened to bring a gun to school and kill others

SUPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a student after he reportedly threatened to bring a gun to school and kill others.

Staff at Paradise Honors Middle School called the Surprise Police Department Monday morning to report that an 11-year-old student was threatening to harm others. Officers learned that he told another classmate of his plan, and the classmate then reported it to the school faculty. The student was arrested before school started, and he admitted to making the threats. He was booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center and has been charged with terroristic threatening and a misdemeanor charge for disorderly conduct.

“I applaud the bravery of the student who spoke up to protect his school and the partnership we have with all of our educational partners who work with us every day to ensure the safety of our schools, students, and community,” said Surprise Police Chief Benny Piña.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Surprise Police at (623) 222.4000 or 623.222.TIPS (8477), or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

