Spinato’s becomes official pizza partner for Phoenix Suns, Mercury

A popular family-owned pizzeria chain has signed a three-year agreement to become *the* pizza of the basketball season. We sent out Colton Shone to try it out.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Spinato’s recently announced their partnership with the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury to be the official pizza of the franchises. So, naturally, we had to go try it ourselves.

Arizona’s Family sent out Colton Shone to meet up with Gorilla and Scorch as they helped Anthony Spinato make pizza that will be eaten by the thousands at the Footprint Center during this season’s games. Spinato’s, a beloved local family-owned chain, has been serving up classic Chicago-style pizza since it first opened in the Valley nearly 50 years ago.

“We will be rolling out our fresh dough before every single event. We promised ourselves that we would not commit to this partnership unless we could meet the teams at half court,” said Ken Spinato, owner of Spinato’s. He says that his team and his family are humbled to be part of the action.

For more information on Spinato’s, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

