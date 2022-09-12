South Mountain High School ranked top producer of NFL players statewide

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Did you know the Arizona high school with the most football players that go on to the NFL is right here in Phoenix?

BeenVerified, a people search company, recently released a study that analyzed almost 30,000 NFL players since 1920. Using data from players’ high schools, hometowns and key positions, the company found that South Mountain High School was the top producer of players hailing from Arizona!

Here’s the list of top Arizona schools included in the study:

South Mountain High School - 13 players

Chandler High School - 11 players

Mountain View High School (Mesa) - 9 players

Mesa High Schools - 9 players

The top cities by birth in Arizona for NFL players ranked as follows:

Phoenix - 73 players

Tucson - 31 players

Mesa - 25 players

At the national level, the hometown that has produced the most players is Chicago, and the school that has produced more NFL players than any other in history is Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia. Arizona ranked at #20 for the list of top hometown states for 2022 NFL players. Check out the full study here!

