Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Popular hiking trail at Camelback Mountain set to reopen after more than 2 years

The popular Cholla Trail at Camelback Mountain is set to reopen on Sept. 30.
The popular Cholla Trail at Camelback Mountain is set to reopen on Sept. 30.(File image: Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A popular hiking trail that’s been closed for the past two and a half years will be reopening to the public later this month at Camelback Mountain.

Cholla Trail shut down in March of 2020 after a hiker was injured by a loose 300-pound boulder. Since then, the City of Phoenix says Park Rangers, Stewards and contractors have worked hundreds of hours on the trail, including removing unstable boulders, improving the trail tread and adding trail posts and better wayfinding efforts.

TRENDING: Democrat Katie Hobbs says no to Arizona governor debate

Other features including a drinking fountain, restrooms and bike racks have also been added. In addition to the construction, the trailhead has been realigned, moving from Cholla Lane to Invergordon Road as a way to reduce foot traffic in the area. Dedicated spaces have also been added for rideshare dropoffs and pickups.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Residents fighting construction of new Cholla trailhead access at Camelback Mountain

Cholla Trail is set to reopen on Sept. 30, from that point on opening at sunrise and closing at sunset. Some construction will continue, such as adding restroom lights and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

TRENDING: Power restored for thousands after storms caused massive outages in metro Phoenix

The Cholla Trail Realignment Project was a joint effort between the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Dept. Street Transportation Dept., Phoenix Fire Dept., and the Town of Paradise Valley. Find more information about the project here.

Cholla Trail has been closed since March 2020 as crews added new amenities and realigned the...
Cholla Trail has been closed since March 2020 as crews added new amenities and realigned the trailhead location.(Courtesy: City of Phoenix)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews are replacing temporary wooden formwork on the new 48th Street bridge at I-10.
All lanes reopen along section of I-10 following bridge work in East Valley
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon. (Source: NPS.gov)
1 dead after commercial raft flips at Grand Canyon National Park
Most Arizona students failed state assessment tests in English and math
Chandler police cracking down on road safety