Over 15,000 people without power after storms move through Phoenix metro

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 15,000 people are currently without power throughout metro Phoenix as monsoon storms continue to make their way through the Valley.

SRP reported the outages on their website. There are a total of 21 outages leaving 15,800 people without power in the Valley including 10,500 in the Mesa and Apache Junction area.

Along with the power outages Sky Harbor Airport also reported 85 mph wind gusts earlier this evening. 70 flights were delayed and four were diverted due to the storms.

Follow Arizona’s Family’s First Alert Weather Team for the latest storm coverage.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.