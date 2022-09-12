Feed Arizona Children
Over 15,000 people without power after storms move through Phoenix metro

Over 15,000 people are without power after storms hit the Valley Sunday night.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:18 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 15,000 people are currently without power throughout metro Phoenix as monsoon storms continue to make their way through the Valley.

SRP reported the outages on their website. There are a total of 21 outages leaving 15,800 people without power in the Valley including 10,500 in the Mesa and Apache Junction area.

Along with the power outages Sky Harbor Airport also reported 85 mph wind gusts earlier this evening. 70 flights were delayed and four were diverted due to the storms.

Follow Arizona’s Family’s First Alert Weather Team for the latest storm coverage.

