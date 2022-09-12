Super Bowl LVII branding highlights Arizona’s landscape and indigenous communities

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Super Bowl host committee and the National Football League have released a first look at the Arizona-themed Super Bowl LVII designs.

The logo represents the unique and extraordinary landscape in Arizona with colorful mountains and a blue sky. The visual story of the Super Bowl LVII branding is to honor the indigenous communities and incorporate vivid and bright colors that relate to the state’s iconic scenery.

The Arizona Super Bowl host committee and the National Football League released new branding for Super Bowl LVII. (Arizona's Family)

“There is no shortcut to building a Super Bowl identity and visual brand. It has to reflect and resonate with the local community,” says Chris Stackhouse, the senior creative director leading the NFL Brand Experience team. “We spend real time on the ground, immersing ourselves in what is special and true – leaning on the experiences of those who truly know the place and its people.”

The displays can be seen on billboards and LED signage across the Valley. More designs will be released in the months leading up to the Super Bowl.

