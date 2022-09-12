Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Super Bowl LVII branding highlights Arizona’s landscape and indigenous communities

The newly released Super Bowl LVII designs center around the landscape and indigenous...
The newly released Super Bowl LVII designs center around the landscape and indigenous communities in Arizona.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Super Bowl host committee and the National Football League have released a first look at the Arizona-themed Super Bowl LVII designs.

The logo represents the unique and extraordinary landscape in Arizona with colorful mountains and a blue sky. The visual story of the Super Bowl LVII branding is to honor the indigenous communities and incorporate vivid and bright colors that relate to the state’s iconic scenery.

The Arizona Super Bowl host committee and the National Football League released new branding...
The Arizona Super Bowl host committee and the National Football League released new branding for Super Bowl LVII.(Arizona's Family)

“There is no shortcut to building a Super Bowl identity and visual brand. It has to reflect and resonate with the local community,” says Chris Stackhouse, the senior creative director leading the NFL Brand Experience team. “We spend real time on the ground, immersing ourselves in what is special and true – leaning on the experiences of those who truly know the place and its people.”

The displays can be seen on billboards and LED signage across the Valley. More designs will be released in the months leading up to the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Former Arizona Cardinal Drew Stanton helps launch state initiative to end student hunger
BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium officially opens on Sunday, Sept. 11
BetMGM Sportsbook set to debut at State Farm Stadium
BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium officially opens on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
BetMGM, Arizona Cardinals set to open first sportsbook at an NFL stadium