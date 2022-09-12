Mesa kindergartner gives back through lemonade stand

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s great to share lessons on charity, giving and sharing. It’s even better when those lessons come from a kindergartner!

A young boy from Mesa named Mason Mayer wanted to buy his own Magna-Tiles, a popular magnetic building set. Being more than $200, his parents helped him set up a stand in his neighborhood to sell lemonade and homemade M&M cookies.

Then his goal changed when his teacher, Heather Costa, showed a list of supplies needed by his kindergarten class at Greenfield Elementary. He later surprised the class with the donations, made up of supplies including poster boards, craft kits, and more.

His parents hope Mason wants to continue the lemonade stand tradition every year as a way to raise money for others.

