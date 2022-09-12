Feed Arizona Children
Mesa kindergartner gives back through lemonade stand

With the help of his parents, Mason Mayer set up the stand to sell lemonade and cookies so he could buy items on a teacher's list.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s great to share lessons on charity, giving and sharing. It’s even better when those lessons come from a kindergartner!

A young boy from Mesa named Mason Mayer wanted to buy his own Magna-Tiles, a popular magnetic building set. Being more than $200, his parents helped him set up a stand in his neighborhood to sell lemonade and homemade M&M cookies.

Then his goal changed when his teacher, Heather Costa, showed a list of supplies needed by his kindergarten class at Greenfield Elementary. He later surprised the class with the donations, made up of supplies including poster boards, craft kits, and more.

His parents hope Mason wants to continue the lemonade stand tradition every year as a way to raise money for others.

Is something good happening in your community? We’d love to hear from you! Go to www.azfamily.com/somethinggood or email Tess Rafols at trafols@azfamily.com to submit your nomination. Don’t forget photos and videos!

