Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child

Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of producing child pornography.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:33 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Authorities say a Dallas-area man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to filming himself raping a 7-year-old girl.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the northern district of Texas said in a statement Friday that Mark Allen Miller, of Rowlett, was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge in Dallas after pleading guilty to two counts of producing child pornography.

The 35-year-old Miller was arrested on Jan. 12 after the girl’s father, with whom Miller was staying, said he walked in on Miller raping the girl, who was 9 years old at the time. The father said he and Miller had been friends for over a decade.

Prosecutors say Miller admitted to police that he had been molesting the girl for two years. They say he also admitted to producing child pornography, including at least five videos and 132 images involving the victim.

The 60 years Miller was sentenced to was the statutory maximum sentence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Latest News

Police are investigating after two people were found dead in Avondale Sunday afternoon.
Two dead in Avondale after shooting, police say
Investigations are underway after multiple shootings in Phoenix this weekend
Over 15,000 people are without power after storms hit the Valley Sunday night.
Over 15,000 people without power after storms move through Phoenix metro
Thousands gather at Tempe Beach Park to pay their respects to those who died during the 9/11...
Thousands gather for 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Tempe Beach Park