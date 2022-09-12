Interim Phoenix police chief starts job on Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police Department has a new police chief beginning Monday, following the retirement of Chief Jeri Williams.

Michael Sullivan is joining the department as interim police chief after serving as Deputy Commissioner of the Compliance Bureau for the Baltimore Police Department. Sullivan was hired in late July, almost three months after Williams announced she would be retiring. Because it’s a temporary position, the city manager could hire him without Phoenix City Council approval.

Last month, the city council approved a one-year contract for a salary of $232,000. Sullivan is expected to be interim chief for up to two years as city officials search for a permanent replacement.

Sullivan spent 20 years with the Louisville Police Dept. before joining Baltimore PD in 2019. As Deputy Commission of Compliance, he was in charge of reforms put in place following a Department of Justice investigation. With that experience, he now joins Phoenix PD, which is under active investigation by the DOJ for alleged civil rights violations.

Williams retired following 33 years in law enforcement, starting as a Phoenix patrol officer in 1989. She was also police chief in Oxnard, California from 2011 to 2016.

