Girl attacked by cougar shares near-death experience

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - A young girl from Washington state who was attacked by a cougar is sharing her story of survival and how she’s moving forward from the terrifying ordeal.

Lily Kryzhanivskyy spent a week at the hospital after she was attacked by a cougar in May while playing with friends. Now, months later, you would never know she was on the brink of death. She’s full of life and living hers to the fullest.

Lily described how she fought back against the cougar that almost killed her. She was 9 at the time.

Lily Kryzhanivskyy is a young girl who’s braver than many, with a story of survival she isn’t afraid to tell. She was attacked by a cougar while playing with friends in May. (Source: KXLY, Family photos via CNN)

“I started just fighting and kicking and punching. Then, the cougar came right behind me to my head, and he started chewing it. I was really scared. I had to keep on fighting, and I started praying so that way God might be able to save my life,” she said.

Lily believes God did save her life and is now helping her heal. She still sees doctors and not everything has been easy about her recovery, but now, she’s looking for the positives.

“I couldn’t look at myself in the mirror because I was too scared to see how many scars I got and all of the short hair, but then, I noticed that it was actually me. I didn’t change. I’m the same old me,” Lily said.

She’s a little girl who’s braver than many, with a story of survival she isn’t afraid to tell. She’s also wise beyond her years and isn’t letting the attack or anything else hold her back.

“I’m at least happy that the cougar cannot do any more trouble, but I’m happy that at least I’m alive and get to do everything,” Lily said.

Lily celebrated her 10th birthday Saturday. She wasn’t sure if she’d make it after the attack, so it was definitely a big birthday worth celebrating.

“Whoever is going through something hard, they have to stay confident. You can just overcome it, and you can face your biggest fear,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KXLY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.