First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms moving south of Casa Grande; Tornado warning expires

Thunderstorms and rain were moving over parts of Pinal County on Monday evening.
Thunderstorms and rain were moving over parts of Pinal County on Monday evening.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A rare occurence happened in Arizona when a tornado warning was issued for parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday afternoon. A tornado warning radar indicated that a thunderstorm could produce a tornado, but it was never spotted. The warning expired around 4:30 p.m.

Isolated storms are expected to move east of the Valley, while the Phoenix area may not see any thunderstorms tonight. Arizona’s Family news chopper was near Casa Grande and Eloy and spotted dark clouds looming overhead. Strong winds and golf-ball sized hail are expected to hit the area.

Meanwhile in northern Arizona, residents in Pinetop-Lakeside are seeing strong storms and hail. The National Weather Service is reminding people to not drive in flooded roads after heavy rainfall across Arizona. Always remember, turn around, don’t drown!

On Sunday night, people in the East Valley received strong winds and a downpour of rain. Queen Creek was flooded in some parts after the storms moved through. In the Phoenix metro, over 15,000 people lost power. Sky Harbor Airport also reported 85 mph wind gusts, causing 70 flights to be delayed and four diverted due to the storms.

