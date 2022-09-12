First Alert Weather Day: More storms possible today, Flash Flood Watch in effect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A few remaining showers this morning in the Valley should die down over the next few hours. The storm threat returns for the Valley this afternoon and this evening. Mostly sunny this afternoon with a high near 99 degrees. Look for a 40% chance for storms. It’s a First Alert Weather Day for the flooding potential for much of Arizona.

Last night’s strong thunderstorms brought damaging wind gusts of up to 76 miles per hour in the Valley, along with heavy rain. As the remnants of Tropical System Kay linger off the coast of Baja, California, the moisture and energy will start to move through Arizona today and into tomorrow. That will boost our storm chances, and also increase the chance of heavy rain. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for today for much of the state today into tomorrow. While the watch doesn’t include the entire Valley metro area, foothill areas in the North and East Valley are included.

Storm threats today include heavy rain, blowing dust, strong winds, and hail. Storm chances remain limited mostly to higher elevations tomorrow, although there’s a slight chance for Valley storms, especially in the morning. Look for high temperatures today through Wednesday in the upper 90s in the Valley.

Dry air spreads into the state later this week, leading to a quiet weather pattern and a slow warming trend through the weekend. Temperatures should be back near 105 by Saturday.

