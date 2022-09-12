First Alert Weather Day: Another chance for storms tonight, possible flooding east of the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The circulation from what used to be Hurricane Kay continues to spin just off the northern coast of Baja, Mexico.

However, it’s beginning to flatten out as it’s pushed westward across northern Mexico. That remaining “wave” will help to keep the atmosphere unstable, especially in southwest and southern Arizona. With the atmosphere recharging rather quickly, we can’t rule out another round of thunderstorms tonight. The National Weather Service has posted Flood Watch for many areas surround the Valley, including outlying areas of the Valley, but not the central portions of metro Phoenix.

In reality, our concern for flash flooding is mainly to the east in higher elevations. As a result, we will continue our First Alert for possible flooding in areas surround the Valley. After the overnight hours, the atmosphere will dry out fairly quickly, and we’ll see the chance for rain around the Valley drop close to zero by Tuesday afternoon. It’s looking to stay dry through the weekend, and high temps this week will range from 98-102 around town. That’s at/or below average for this time of year.

Last night’s rain brought .62″ hundredths of an inch to Sky Harbor, bringing the monsoon rainfall total to 2.16″ of an inch. That’s a little bit above normal. However, on our annual rain pace, we’ve only received about half of “normal” by this time of the year. We also had a wind gust of 76 miles an hour.

However, the weather service is “investigating” that gust believing there may have been a malfunction. However, they do like the 75 mile an hour gust at Mesa Gateway. That one will “stick.”

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.