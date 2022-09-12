Dust, thunderstorms moving through south Phoenix, Chandler, Gilbert

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm and dust warning for parts of the Valley as radars show these activities moving towards metro Phoenix from the south.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has reported zero visibility on the 1-10 near Wild Horse pass due to a dust storm. This haboob is traveling towards the Phoenix metro area. Traffic cameras also show lightning as strong wind gusts, hail, and heavy downpours are expected. ADOT advises drivers to pull over and not drive into the dust storm.

L-202 near L-101: Rain is moving through the area. Please slow down on wet pavement, and leave plenty of braking room.#azwx #Aztraffic pic.twitter.com/4lDUsdhGMF — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 12, 2022

Stay with Arizona’s Family’s First Alert Weather Team for the latest coverage of these late-night storms.

