Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Dust, thunderstorms moving through south Phoenix, Chandler, Gilbert

Severe thunderstorm and dust storm warnings are in effect for south Phoenix.
Severe thunderstorm and dust storm warnings are in effect for south Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:52 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm and dust warning for parts of the Valley as radars show these activities moving towards metro Phoenix from the south.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has reported zero visibility on the 1-10 near Wild Horse pass due to a dust storm. This haboob is traveling towards the Phoenix metro area. Traffic cameras also show lightning as strong wind gusts, hail, and heavy downpours are expected. ADOT advises drivers to pull over and not drive into the dust storm.

Stay with Arizona’s Family’s First Alert Weather Team for the latest coverage of these late-night storms.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App


AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

Download Now

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Flagstaff, the Pipeline Burn...
Flagstaff residents report major power outage during weekend storms
Isolated rain floods parts of Glendale
Heavy rain caused flooding on Glendale roads.
Isolated thunderstorms flood streets in Glendale
7-Day Forecast for Friday, Sept. 9
Valley temperatures stay below normal