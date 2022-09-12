Dinosaurs to take over Phoenix Zoo in October with new creatures, interactive fossil dig

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While it may no longer be National Dinosaur Day, we do have a first look at the “Dinosaurs in the Desert” event returning to the Phoenix Zoo later this fall.

Starting Oct. 1, young (and old) archaeologists alike will be able to delve a little deeper into the Jurassic period--nearly 150 million years ago. Visitors will be able to immerse themselves with a self-guided tour, an interactive fossil dig, a dino-theme photo-op, and much more.

“We felt it was time to bring back dinosaurs to the desert,” said President and CEO Bert Castro. “It’s been five years since we’ve hosted this traveling exhibit, and we all know how rough the past few years have been.” New historic species are on display including the giganotosaurus, troodon, allosaurus, and parasaurolophus. Zoo officials now say a kentrosaurus can now be found near the carousel as well. It stands nearly six feet tall!

The Phoenix Zoo has announced it's bringing back the "Dinosaurs in the Desert" event this fall! (Phoenix Zoo)

“We wanted to unveil an attraction that allows guests to experience a bit of adventure, playfulness, and reverie,” said Castro.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.