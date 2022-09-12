Day of Service honors Sept. 11 victims by feeding those in need

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly 12,000 volunteers across eleven cities, including here in Arizona, took part in a national Day of Service as the nation remembers the horrific events of Sept. 11.

Volunteers in Phoenix gathered at the Phoenix Convention Center on Monday as approximately 500 volunteers pack tens of thousands of meals for St. Mary’s Food Bank and the United Food Bank. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallegos was also in attendance. According to organizers, more than 2.6 million meals will be packed at these events and handed out to those in need across the country.

People from more than 200 employers, military veteran organizations, faith groups, and schools participated. Local sponsors included AmeriCorps, MUFG Union Bank, Fry’s Food Stores, United Airlines, and Target.

