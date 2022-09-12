Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Day of Service honors Sept. 11 victims by feeding those in need

It's been 21 years since the terror attacks on the World Trade Center's twin towers.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly 12,000 volunteers across eleven cities, including here in Arizona, took part in a national Day of Service as the nation remembers the horrific events of Sept. 11.

Volunteers in Phoenix gathered at the Phoenix Convention Center on Monday as approximately 500 volunteers pack tens of thousands of meals for St. Mary’s Food Bank and the United Food Bank. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallegos was also in attendance. According to organizers, more than 2.6 million meals will be packed at these events and handed out to those in need across the country.

People from more than 200 employers, military veteran organizations, faith groups, and schools participated. Local sponsors included AmeriCorps, MUFG Union Bank, Fry’s Food Stores, United Airlines, and Target.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Whether you're on foot, on a bike, or in the car, Chandler police want you to pay close...
Chandler PD increasing pedestrian, cyclist safety enforcement to educate community
National Day of Service: 21 years since 9/11
Spinato's is the official pizza of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury
Spinato’s becomes official pizza partner for Phoenix Suns, Mercury
Dinos are back at the Phoenix Zoo!
Dinosaurs to take over Phoenix Zoo in October with new creatures, interactive fossil dig