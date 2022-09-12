Chandler PD increasing pedestrian, cyclist safety enforcement to educate community

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police is cracking down on motorists and cyclists who break traffic laws.

This is a part of their new campaign to educate and lower crash fatalities. The police department’s Traffic Section and Bike Unit will be out city wide starting Monday and lasting until Sept. 23, as part of this campaign. Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians who commit violations of the state’s pedestrian and bicyclist traffic laws will be stopped by Chandler Police officers.

They say the campaign’s mission is to increase pedestrian and bicycle safety as well as educate. Those who get pulled over may receive warnings or a citation. According to the police department, more than 7,400 pedestrians in Arizona lost their lives last year. The counties surrounding Phoenix ranking in some of the deadliest for cyclists for the country. The governor’s office of highway safety is providing funding for this campaign.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.