$2.4 million winning lottery ticket sold in Scottsdale

One Scottsdale resident won $2.4 million in a lottery jackpot this weekend!(MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:32 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Check your tickets! One lucky player is holding a winning lottery ticket worth $2.4 million following a weekend drawing! The ticket was sold at a Scottsdale Circle K store near McDowell and Hayden roads.

The winner, who has not yet come forward, hit The Pick jackpot by matching all six numbers in the Sept. 10 drawing: 15, 25, 31, 36, 42 and 43.

That person can choose between a lump sum of $1.4 million or $80,000 annually for the next 30 years.

