$2.4 million winning lottery ticket sold in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Check your tickets! One lucky player is holding a winning lottery ticket worth $2.4 million following a weekend drawing! The ticket was sold at a Scottsdale Circle K store near McDowell and Hayden roads.

The winner, who has not yet come forward, hit The Pick jackpot by matching all six numbers in the Sept. 10 drawing: 15, 25, 31, 36, 42 and 43.

That person can choose between a lump sum of $1.4 million or $80,000 annually for the next 30 years.