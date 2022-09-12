Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

2 brothers arrested, one booked for murder after shootout kills man in south Phoenix

Police say Devon Laterrell Bean, 33, and Deon Montrell Bean, 33 are facing charges from the...
Police say Devon Laterrell Bean, 33, and Deon Montrell Bean, 33 are facing charges from the south Phoenix shootout.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:37 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men have been booked into jail, with one facing murder charges, after an argument ended in a shootout at a south Phoenix apartment complex last week.

Authorities say it started with an argument between three adult brothers at the Sunrise Vista Apartments near 28th Street and Broadway Road on Monday, Sept. 5, around 8:30 p.m. Someone drove one of the victims to the hospital with injuries just moments after the initial report of the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the other gunman, later identified as 31-year-old Quincy Deon McCoy, with life-threatening injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Argument between 3 brothers ends in shootout; stray bullets strike child in south Phoenix

McCoy was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries. Patrol cars were seen all over the complex throughout the night, and Arizona’s Family crews on scene confirmed that stray bullets went into another home, hitting an adult and a child.

On Monday morning, officers said that one gunman, identified as 33-year-old Devon Laterrell Bean, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital and was booked into jail. He faces second-degree murder charges. His brother, 33-year-old Deon Montrell Bean, faces multiple charges from the shootout including tampering with physical evidence. An exact breakdown of the charges has not been released.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Whether you're on foot, on a bike, or in the car, Chandler police want you to pay close...
Chandler PD increasing pedestrian, cyclist safety enforcement to educate community
National Day of Service: 21 years since 9/11
Hundreds gathered at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Day of Service honors Sept. 11 victims by feeding those in need
Michael Sullivan previously served as Deputy Commissioner of Compliance at the Baltimore Police...
Interim Phoenix police chief starts job on Monday