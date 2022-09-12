2 brothers arrested, one booked for murder after shootout kills man in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men have been booked into jail, with one facing murder charges, after an argument ended in a shootout at a south Phoenix apartment complex last week.

Authorities say it started with an argument between three adult brothers at the Sunrise Vista Apartments near 28th Street and Broadway Road on Monday, Sept. 5, around 8:30 p.m. Someone drove one of the victims to the hospital with injuries just moments after the initial report of the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the other gunman, later identified as 31-year-old Quincy Deon McCoy, with life-threatening injuries.

McCoy was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries. Patrol cars were seen all over the complex throughout the night, and Arizona’s Family crews on scene confirmed that stray bullets went into another home, hitting an adult and a child.

On Monday morning, officers said that one gunman, identified as 33-year-old Devon Laterrell Bean, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital and was booked into jail. He faces second-degree murder charges. His brother, 33-year-old Deon Montrell Bean, faces multiple charges from the shootout including tampering with physical evidence. An exact breakdown of the charges has not been released.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

