Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

18-year-old arrested after weekend crash in Queen Creek leaves man dead, 3 teens injured

According to court documents, a Queen Creek officer spoke with the driver, identified as...
According to court documents, a Queen Creek officer spoke with the driver, identified as 18-year-old Ezana Addisu Y Tessema, and smelled alcohol on him.(File Photo: Courtesy Queen Creek Police Dept.)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been charged after an early morning crash that killed one man and injured three teens in Queen Creek on Saturday.

Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a report that a car headed south on Rittenhouse Road suddenly hit a curb, traveled into the dirt shoulder, and went airborne around 4 a.m. The car then rolled into a cell tower control station which sparked a fire that spread into the car. One passenger reportedly could not get out of the vehicle and died at the scene.

Multiple law enforcement officials, including Queen Creek police officers, blocked the roadway for the investigation. According to court documents, a Queen Creek officer spoke with the driver, identified as 18-year-old Ezana Addisu Y Tessema, and smelled alcohol on him. He was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The front-seat passenger, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, as well as two teenage girls who had critical injuries from the crash. There is no information available on their status at this time. The passenger trapped in the vehicle who died at the scene was identified as 18-year-old Caleb Rodriguez.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: One dead, one in critical condition after crash near Queen Creek

A Pinal County Sheriff’s deputy interviewed Tessema at the hospital. He told the officer that he was driving people home after a party and that although the passengers in the car had been drinking, he had not. He then admitted to the deputy that he smoked a joint with a friend after work Friday night. According to court documents, the deputy noted that Tessema had bloodshot, watery eyes and that he smelled of alcohol.

Ezana Tessema was arrested at the hospital on Saturday morning after being treated for minor injuries. He was booked on various charges, including reckless manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of endangerment.

Tessema was placed on a $75,000 bond, which, if posted, would require pre-trial supervision, alcohol testing and monitoring, drug testing and monitoring, and mandatory electronic monitoring with curfews.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Starting mid-October, FAO Schwarz toys will be available exclusively at Target stores,...
Target announces exclusive multiyear agreement with FAO Schwarz ahead of holiday season
Did you know the top high school for NFL football players from Arizona is right here in Phoenix?
South Mountain High School ranked top producer of NFL players statewide
Sincere Hooks-Lilly (L) and Aron Melvin (R) are facing charges in connection with a shooting at...
Woman shot at Scottsdale short-term rental after hair dispute with men she met at bar, police say
Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra is accused of shooting his wife and another man inside a salon. Both...
Avondale salon owner shoots, kills wife and other man at shop, police say