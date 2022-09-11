Students detained during Central High School lockdown were all victims of assault, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say the three students that were detained during a lockdown at Central High School yesterday were all victims of assault.

On Friday a shooting scare at Central High School sent parts of the Phoenix Union High School district into lockdown when a fight broke out between two students and “possible popping sounds” were heard nearby. The lockdown was lifted later that afternoon once officers and SWAT searched the campus and said it was safe finding no evidence of a shooting.

The school district held a meeting with the families of Central High School and the Phoenix Cody Academy Saturday morning and announced their short-term and long-term safety plans. These include an increased police presence, support and resources for students, drills and training, and improving the union’s safety committee.

“I was scared, emotionally torn. Especially for my son, he’s a freshman. We’ve had talks about it, even in elementary school they’ve gone through and had lockdowns and had conversations with them so what was running through my mind was I have to get to my kid,” says parent Josheph Carroll.

The suspect of the assault is still unknown. The school district will be holding a staff meeting on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.